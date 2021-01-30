Caravan moves through Austin Saturday to demand justice for 20-year-old killed in road rage shooting

One of several vehicles that came out for the #JusticeForOmar cruise on Jan. 30 (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, friends, families and advocates for an Austin man who was killed during a road rage incident in November 2020 gathered to demand justice.

The #JusticeForOmar Cruise began at Zilker Park on Saturday afternoon and ended at the intersection of Riverside and Montopolis Drive — to protest injustice in the killing of 20-year-old Omar Munguia.

The incident happened November 25 near Riverside and Montopolis, where officers say Munguia crashed after a person(s) inside a white, four-door sedan opened fire at his vehicle. He died one week later in the hospital.

Video footage and photos of the suspect vehicle were released by police but as of January, no one has been apprehended.

Car of suspect accused in Nov. 25 road rage incident (APD Photo)

“Omar was loved by everyone who knew him, and he had a life with dreams and aspirations for the future,” the group writes on its Facebook page.

Omar’s family has described him as having a “goofy and outgoing personality” and being a loving new father.

On Saturday, nearly two months after his untimely death, the #JusticeforOmar Cruise drew a caravan of vehicles through Austin in his honor.

“He did not choose to lose his life that day. Someone else took it upon themselves to take him away from his son, his sisters, his parents, his friends,” the Justice for Omar group continued. “We all need to bring awareness to what road rage is doing to people, and show that there are consequences for committing this type of act. Criminal acts do not go unpunished forever.”

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app to remain anonymous.