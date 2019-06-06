Car wash employee allegedly broke windows and had meth, police say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a car wash employee accused of breaking several vehicle windows and being caught with meth.
According to the arrest warrant, employees of H20 Car Wash at 505 W. Slaughter Lane say Austin resident Kiet Van Bui, 39, broke some of the car wash's lights with a baseball bat. Employees told police Bui then walked to a vehicle and broke all of its windows.
The employee said the vehicle belonged to him and he believed Bui targeted his vehicle because he'd told the manager when Bui started walking around with the bat.
Employees told police there was no incident before Bui reportedly started breaking windows.
When police searched Bui, they say they found a glass pipe, marijuana residue and a bag of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.
Bui is charged with state felony criminal mischief and his bond was set at $7,500. He was also ordered to stay 200 feet away from the car wash.
More Austin Stories
-
Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family is reeling after they said their trusted veterinarian accidentally killed their dog.
The Briggs Family has filed a lawsuit and are hoping it will lead them to closure.
If you walk past the rope swing, follow the stone stairs and go beyond the patio table, you'll find Nya, a boy's best friend.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mother suing AISD, says they did not review video of bus driver's abuse of her child
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother who says her then-five-year-old daughter was sexually abused by an Austin Independent School District bus driver is now suing AISD, saying the district didn't review video clearly showing the acts.
According to the lawsuit, AISD was made aware of the sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Maldonado, 58, yet when AISD police acquired the video footage from the bus for the time periods of March 1-May 29 2018, they found that the footage had not been reviewed or analyzed at all.
Or else, the lawsuit says, the footage was reviewed or analyzed and then the district did not take action.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man leaving a "Port-a-Potty"
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly punching another man in the face in northeast Austin in an attempt to steal money from him, according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.
According to police, around 8:45 a.m. the victim was at a Shell gas station at 5210 Manor Road to cash a check. He said he was pumping gas when he saw a man at the pump next to him. He described the suspect as a heavy set black man at 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and a red baseball hat. The victim also said when he was inside the store cashing his check he saw the man exiting the bathroom.
The victim left the gas station but soon pulled over at a construction site at 2305 Rogge Lane to use a "Port-a-Potty." He said while using the bathroom he heard the distinct sound of his truck's passenger door opening.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas