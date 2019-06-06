Car wash employee allegedly broke windows and had meth, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a car wash employee accused of breaking several vehicle windows and being caught with meth.

According to the arrest warrant, employees of H20 Car Wash at 505 W. Slaughter Lane say Austin resident Kiet Van Bui, 39, broke some of the car wash’s lights with a baseball bat. Employees told police Bui then walked to a vehicle and broke all of its windows.

The employee said the vehicle belonged to him and he believed Bui targeted his vehicle because he’d told the manager when Bui started walking around with the bat.

Employees told police there was no incident before Bui reportedly started breaking windows.

When police searched Bui, they say they found a glass pipe, marijuana residue and a bag of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.

Bui is charged with state felony criminal mischief and his bond was set at $7,500. He was also ordered to stay 200 feet away from the car wash.