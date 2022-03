AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews responded to a car fire in a downtown parking garage Sunday morning.

The fire happened in a garage located in the 100 block of East 5th Street around 7 a.m. Sunday, officials said in a tweet. No injuries have been reported due to the incident.

Austin Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle fire in a downtown parking garage Sunday morning. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Officials have not yet reported a cause of the fire.