Car-sharing company car2go to lay off 47 at Austin office, TWC filing says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The car-sharing company car2go will permanently lay off 47 people in its Austin office, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The layoff date is listed as March 6, 2020. When asked for comment, the company released this statement:

“As a matter of company policy we do not disclose private and confidential HR information, including the scope of our headcount reduction.”

A WARN Act letter to TWC said car2go plans to lay off workers at its office at 901 E. 6th Street, Suite 100 in Austin. The letter says it’ll start the layoffs in March, then continue on April 3, April 10 and concluding in the summer.

The letter went on to say it would offer severance benefits to those affected.

The TWC received the letter Dec. 19.

In Sept., the company said it would leave Austin beginning Oct. 31.