Car rolls through historic east Austin cemetery, damages headstones

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car crashed through an historic cemetery Tuesday morning in east Austin and the driver ran away.

Some headstones and a fence were damaged after a car rolled through part of the Oakwood Cemetery off East 14th and St. Bernard streets. That’s just east of Interstate 35 and on the opposite side of the cemetery adjacent to UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Austin Police Department didn’t have many details about the crash other to say a 911 caller reported the driver leaving the scene after the crash.

The car was abandoned when police arrived.

