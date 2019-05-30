Car of police union director vandalized after 'anti-police' laws struck down; official says

CLEAT headquarters vandalized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The headquarters of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the largest police officers' union in the state, was vandalized Tuesday evening, an official says.

On Wednesday, an official posted on Facebook insinuating that the incident happened after bills backed by "anti-police" groups were stopped in the legislature. According to the Facebook post, the car of CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison was vandalized.

On Tuesday, Alex Price, CLEAT Communications Specialist, released a statement on the incident:

“The incident happened around 5 p.m. yesterday at the CLEAT State Headquarters about a block and half west of the State Capitol. Surveillance video clearly shows a person purposely reading the names on parking spaces and clearly targeted Mr. Wilkison’s vehicle. CLEAT has turned over the video to the Austin Police Department and has filed a report.”

One of the measures that died in the legislature recently, and deals with law enforcement, is a piece of legislation related to the "dead suspect loophole." For two years, KXAN has investigated this transparency issue.

Currently, police agencies can withhold information from the public in cases when a suspect has not been convicted or adjudicated — including cases when someone dies while in custody.