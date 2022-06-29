AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said an off-duty officer with another agency was hit by a car while working traffic duty at a construction zone near the Domain early Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer, who works for the Poteet Police Department, has serious, life-threatening injuries. At last update, they were in surgery.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on the northbound service road of MoPac near Domain Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

Car hits off-duty officer near the Domain (KXAN/Julie Karam)

Police said the officer was working traffic control at the time of the crash.

APD said the driver stayed at the scene and was arrested. The charge is not known.

The northbound service road shut down around 4 a.m. near Domain Boulevard and Alterra Parkway. Police expect the road to reopen by 6 a.m.