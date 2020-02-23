Car crashes into Travis County deputy’s cruiser assisting with five-car crash on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 35 were shut down Sunday morning after a car crashed into a Travis County deputy’s cruiser as he was assisting with another crash.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the scene of a five-car crash in the northbound 14700 block of IH 35 at 12:32 a.m. TCSO says another car crashed into the deputy’s cruiser at 12:53 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was unharmed but reports are unclear if he was in the cruiser or not at the time of the crash.

Austin police were called to the scene to help. All northbound lanes of IH 35 at Wells Branch Parkway were shut down as the scene was cleared.

Lanes reopened around 4 a.m.