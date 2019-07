AUSTIN (KXAN) — An AutoZone in east Austin has a car-size hole in its wall Monday after an early morning wreck.

A driver crashed their car into the store located near the intersection of Interstate 35 and 53rd Street at about 4 a.m., according to police.

Multiple people ran away from the scene after the crash and no suspects are in custody.

A look at the damage from the inside of the Auto Zone.

The Auto Zone where a car crashed into its wall.

Shelves of supplies knocked over from the crash.

The wall boarded up and taped by Austin Fire crews.

The wall sustained a lot of damage and Austin firefighters examined the building to make sure it’s structurally safe. No one was injured in the wreck.