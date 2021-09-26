Car crashes into 2 pedestrians and 2 other vehicles after argument in south Austin parking lot

Austin-Travis County EMS reports the incident happened in a parking lot at 629 W. Ben White Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle hit them in south Austin early Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports the incident happened in a parking lot at 629 W. Ben White Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Austin police say there was an argument between the parties and then, at some point, the driver of the car hit two other cars and the two pedestrians.



One of the victims has life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to be ok.

The scene was cleared by 3 a.m. It’s not yet known if anyone was or will be arrested.