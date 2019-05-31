‘Captain America’, ‘Batman’ and others visit Dell Children’s for Superhero Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department — and some famous comic book superheroes — visited Dell Children’s Medical Center on Thursday for the fifth annual Superhero Day.

APD officers dressed up to play various Marvel and DC Comics superheroes, including: Batman, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man.

The event even had a surprise appearance by some villains — an APD officer dressed as Batman bad guy The Penguin and another as Black Panther’s nemesis Killmonger!

With patients looking on, the superheroes and Dell Children’s staff member Dr. Joseph Tayer, rappelled down the hospital walls into the courtyard to save the day and bring joy to the young patients.

The event was made possible in partnership with Ascension Seton and Wells Fargo. The goal of Superhero Day is to provide a fun-filled day for the child patients of Dell Children’s Medical Center, which has been treating children for a decade.