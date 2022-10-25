AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data released by CapMetro Tuesday reported September ridership hit more than 2 million customers, a first since February 2020. Nearly 2.1 million riders used CapMetro services last month with almost 20.5 million customers served during fiscal year 2022 between October 2021 and September 2022.

When analyzing FY22 data, CapMetro reported a 20% year-over-year growth in riders over FY21. On average, the transit authority has recounted about 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership levels, a trend transit agencies are seeing across the industry.

Among service offerings, MetroBus by and large accounted for the most popular service use within CapMetro’s transit network. On average, MetroBus averages 1,767,000 riders every month.

Weekday services also lead in ridership trends across transit modes. Weekday MetroBus and MetroRapid services average 1.38 million and 310,000 riders, per data.

Among local routes, CapMetro’s 801 route — servicing North Lamar and South Congress — recorded the largest number of riders in September with nearly 202,000. Rounding out the top five in September include:

Route 300 (Springdale/Oltorf): 164,728

Route 10 (S. First/Oltorf): 147,966

Route 20 (Manor Road/Riverside): 145,384

Route 7 (Duval/Dove Springs): 145,046

“Ridership is steadily increasing in CapMetro’s service area, and we appreciate our customers who trust us to get them to where they need to go,” CapMetro’s Interim President and CEO Dottie Watkins said in the release. “We can’t reach these milestones without our customers. As we continue to connect our region and expand services through Project Connect and other projects, ridership will grow even more.”