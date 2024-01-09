Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro announced Tuesday the transit authority’s newest pickup service zone will launch in the Dove Springs neighborhood in southeast Austin Jan. 14.

The pickup zone will connect riders with other CapMetro service routes and key destinations within the designated area. Some of the drop-off locations flagged in the pickup zone include a handful of school campuses, the George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center, the Goodwill on Burleson Road, the Travis County Association for the Blind and the Dove Springs Clinic & Integral Care Pharmacy.

CapMetro’s Dove Springs Pickup Zone will launch Jan. 14. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

Those seeking pickup services can request a ride within the zone via CapMetro’s Pickup App, available on Apple and Google stores. If users aren’t able to use the app, they can book pickup services by calling 512-369-6200.

In addition to the new pickup zone, CapMetro announced January service changes Tuesday, with planned classifications to Routes 18, 217 and 335. Those will operate on 30-minute frequencies, in line with the routes’ frequencies that have been in place since 2020, per the release.

Express Routes 981, 987 and the e-bus routes have been suspended since 2020; under the January service changes, those routes will be removed. A complete list of service changes are available online.

Beginning Friday, the Red Line CapMetro Rail services will be suspended for line improvements and preparations for McKalla Station, which is set to come online in February. The Red Line will resume operations Jan. 16, per the release.

Shuttle services will be available Friday and Saturday from the Leander, Lakeline and Howard rail stations to the downtown station. Bus services from other rail stations will also head downtown, although not directly to the downtown station, CapMetro officials said.