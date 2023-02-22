AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Transit leaders toured the ongoing construction site Wednesday morning, which will be the future home of McKalla Station. The nearly $59 million project is constructing a new regional rail station right in Q2 Stadium’s backyard, which will feature daily operations — including special game day trips — as well as a double track design, two passengers platforms and expanded walking and bike paths connecting to the stadium and surrounding neighborhood.

Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Construction on CapMetro’s upcoming rail station at Q2 Stadium is on track to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season, officials confirmed Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

“It’s a big deal,” said King Kaul, CapMetro’s director of capital projects. “We’re providing the public transportation, which will allow rail system going on this red line, which will serve the community — not only for Q2 Stadium, it is for the residential and commercial and sports facilities that will be using this facility.”

On game days, McKalla Station will also have five CapMetro buses staged near the stadium to help transport fans back home.

“We make sure we get every mode of transportation to help [passengers] get to where they need to go safely,” said Muriel Friday, CapMetro’s vice president of rail operations.

McKalla Station will join CapMetro’s Red Line, the 32-mile regional rail line extending from Leander to downtown.

Right now, Kramer Station — a north Austin station located approximately one mile from the McKalla Station construction site — is hosting Verde fans traveling up to Q2 Stadium for matches. Once McKalla and CapMetro’s upcoming Broadmoor Station opens, Kramer will close.

For Kaul, he said one of the biggest challenges with this project has been an aggressive construction timeline, while also balancing drainage improvements and multi-platform features with this project.

However, Kaul said the project remains on budget and on track with a December 2023 completion date.

More details on McKalla Station is available online.