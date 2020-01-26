CapMetro’s brand new electric buses hit the road in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Environmentally friendly public transportation has officially hit the road in Austin.

Starting today, you’ll be able to hitch a ride on one of CapMetro’s brand new electric buses.

They are beginning regular service on Sunday following successful testing earlier this month and last year.

And the first two buses in the brand new fleet will feature artwork created by students at Campbell Elementary School.

CapMetro said the average cost of a battery-powered electric bus is $800,000, which is $300,000 more than a diesel vehicle.

In order to support a fleet of these buses, the transit agency had to update its infrastructure changing out diesel fuel tanks at bus facilities with charging stations.

Officials say this move will help save money and reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.

“The battery-electric bus is a zero-emission technology, so it allows us to provide the cleanest ride possible from an environmental standpoint,” said CapMetro COO Dottie Watkins.