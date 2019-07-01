CapMetro working to modernize services, upgrade fare systems

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is in the process of modernizing its services.

“Many of our equipment and systems are reaching end of life and need to be replaced so this is a great opportunity to improve our services and provide a more convenient way for our customers to pay,” Reinet Marneweck, CapMetro’s Chief Financial Officer said.

The public transit agency is in the process of updating its app to make it easier for riders to pay. Later this month, an update on the app will allow riders to pay for tickets with Apple Pay or Google Pay. At present, riders can pay for tickets through the app but need to have their credit card information.

CapMetro is also working on adding new ticket vending machines that will accept credit card payments. Riders will start to see these sometime next spring at high-frequency stops.

One of the biggest changes CapMetro officials are working on is adding new scanners. About 700 scanners will be added to the bus systems entire fleet.

At present, the scanners can be found on the MetroRapid buses.

Transit officials said the scanners will save time and get riders going a lot faster by making it easier during the on-boarding process. Those who use the app will be able to scan their tickets without having to wait in line.