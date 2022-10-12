AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s finance committee approved Wednesday moving forward on a collaboration with Workforce Solutions Capital Area to help develop more than 1,000 jobs for the transit authority’s Project Connect program.

The three-year partnership will begin in December, with a total cost capped at $366,000.

The collaboration will tap into WFSCA’s education and business partners to expand CapMetro’s access to a talent pipeline. WFSCA will help identify gaps in CapMetro’s talent pool and map out in-demand positions and necessary skills to fulfill those needs.

As part of Project Connect’s workforce development, the 1,000-plus jobs will be fulfilled over time as the system builds out. Key job areas for the program include:

300-400 new MetroBus positions

80-100 new Regional Rail jobs

500+ new light rail jobs

75+ new facilities positions

100-150 new MetroAccess & Pickup jobs

In addition to these Project Connect-specific jobs, officials added the transit authority will need to fill between 700 and 1,000 frontline jobs each year to keep up with overall transit needs.

The first year cost of the program is estimated at nearly $164,000, primarily to hire a WFSCA staff member solely dedicated to building out CapMetro’s Project Connect staffing needs. A portion of that funding will also go toward industry sector research and administrative costs.

Performance metric details are currently being finalized as part of the agreement, staff added. Those details will be available for the CapMetro board of directors to take final action on the item at their Oct. 24 meeting.