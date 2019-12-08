CapMetro wants to help families in need with ‘Stuff the Bus’ food drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro wants to help Central Texas families this holiday season.

CapMetro is once again teaming up to help the Central Texas Food Bank for their food donation drive.

Buses will be set up at two Whole Foods Market locations and CapMetro is asking Austinites to bring non-perishable food items to help them “stuff the bus”.

The goal is to raise enough food for 20,000 meals this holiday season. “Stuff the Bus” begins on Thursday, Dec. 12 and lasts through Saturday, Dec. 16.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Whole Foods Downtown – 525 North Lamar Boulevard

Whole Foods Domain – 11920 Domain Drive

More information on “Stuff the Bus” can be found at the Central Texas Food Bank website here.