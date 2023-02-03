AUSTIN (KXAN) – Through the duration of the ice storm, while service was down, CapMetro employees took to the streets to try and clear fallen trees and branches.

“Our employees have done a phenomenal job with the ice storm,” Vice President of Operations at CapMetro Miles Turpin said.

CapMetro public facilities team trims fallen limbs during 2023 ice storm. (Photo courtesy: CapMetro)

“They understood the need for these last 72 hours. And each one of them came in and did what they could just to help the community we live in and serve. They knew it was their official duty to make it happen.”

The CapMetro staff who helped included leadership, bus operators, facilities and maintenance crews, bus inspectors and public service ambassadors.

Turpin said that once it was clear the storm was going to be severe, CapMetro leadership – including CEO Dottie Watkins and Chief Operating Officer Andy Skabowski – formulated a strategic plan to try and help the community.

“It was more important for my folks and our team – in times like this, that is what we are here for,” Turpin said.

CapMetro canceled services due to weather from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening but was offering some again by Thursday morning.

CapMetro said Friday the Red Line rail will not run with power outages still affecting the city. The shuttle service will be provided by Route 454 Leander/Lakeline, CapMetro said.

CapMetro said it will have an update on rail service for next week on Sunday evening.