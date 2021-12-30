CapMetro to offer free rides on services for New Year’s Eve

CapMetro will offer several bus routes to and from the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will offer free rides on several of its services for New Year’s Eve to ensure safe transportation options for those celebrating the holiday.

CapMetro said in a release Thursday it will adjust service on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day “to meet demand levels and offer safe options for people.”

On New Year’s Eve, CapMetro will offer free rides after 5 p.m. on MetroBus, MetroRapid, Pickup and MetroExpress. MetroRail will also offer a special late-night service, with the last train leaving the downtown station at 2:30 a.m. Night Owl services will also operate until 2:30 a.m.

On New Year’s Day, CapMetro will run Sunday-level service with no MetroRail, Pickup, Night Owl, E-Bus or MetroExpress service. MetroAccess subscription trips will also be canceled. To schedule a trip, customers should call 512-852-7272.