AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a goal to transit its bus fleet to all-electric, zero-emissions vehicles by 2035, CapMetro is set to begin construction on a $34 million solar-powered charging site this fall.

The Austin transit authority has collaborated with HOLT Renewables and bp pulse for design and construction of the project, per a news release. The solar canopies will offer overhead charging for CapMetro’s electrified fleet.

This comes after CapMetro invested in the purchase of 200 zero-emissions buses back in 2021, as part of its efforts to pivot toward an all-electric fleet. The upcoming canopy system will convert sunlight into electricity, with 12 acres and more than 7,000 panels dedicated to the upcoming infrastructure.

“We’ll be able to get more of our zero-emissions buses out on the road to provide a quieter and more comfortable ride for our customers,” CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins said in the release. “We look forward to this partnership with HOLT Renewables as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts across the Central Texas region.”

Construction on the project is set to begin in October, per the release. The canopy system will be housed at CapMetro’s North Operations bus yard, located at 9315 McNeil Road.

“The unique request from CapMetro for solar design and the integration of overhead charging was a challenging conceptual endeavor that our engineering and construction teams are eager to bring to life,” said Aaron Arriaga, commercial project developer at HOLT Renewables, in the release. “Through innovative design and the use of onsite solar canopies, we will deliver a solution that will not only provide the energy needed to power an electric fleet but will also reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner, greener future for Austin.”