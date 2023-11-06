AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro announced Monday new Metro Rapid bus shelters will begin being installed this week. It comes as part of the two new Metro Rapid lines in development through Project Connect, the City of Austin’s multi-billion-dollar mass transit program.

Installation work on two of the 80 new Metro Rapid shelters is set to begin Tuesday, CapMetro officials said in a release. The shelters will service the new Expo Center and Pleasant Valley Metro Rapid lines under development, which are slated to go online in 2025.

The first two being installed will be for the Expo Center Line, officials added. The Expo Center Line will run from the Travis County Expo Center southwest to Republic Square in downtown Austin, while the Pleasant Valley Line will service from the Mueller neighborhood south to Goodnight Ranch, per the release.

Shelter features include a lower roof to help maximize shade, perforated panels to protect waiting passengers from hot and cold weather effects, two security cameras, real-time bus details, a sustainably made bench and safety lighting. While construction and installation work is underway, existing bus stops in the area will remain open, officials added.

The shelters are developed by Kansas-based Dimensional Innovations as well as Austin-based Stealth Power, the release said.