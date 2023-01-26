AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro will soon have new leadership, with a planned announcement of its next president and CEO early next week.

On Monday, CapMetro’s board of directors will consider approval of a resolution offering the position to the final candidate. That sole remaining candidate will be announced at Monday’s board meeting, which begins at 12 p.m.

Dottie Watkins has served as CapMetro’s interim president and CEO since May. She has held a range of positions within the transit authority, most recently as deputy chief executive officer prior to her interim appointment.

Watkins took over in an interim capacity after former CapMetro President and CEO Randy Clarke announced his departure last May. He took over as head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, D.C. this past summer.