CapMetro suspends Monday service, shifts resources to help emergency response

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro suspended service Monday due to snow and ice after it had originally planned to start at 7 a.m.

The agency tweeted its final update of the day at 10:11 a.m. saying they are “shifting all available resources to supporting emergency responses” with the City of Austin.

CapMetro said it would announce service plans for Tuesday on Monday night.

Dottie Watkins, the chief operation officer for CapMetro, joined KXAN News Today and said the plan was “ever-changing,” and at the time, the plan was for pubic transit services to begin at 7 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Clearly, the plan has changed with the suspension of service.

Here’s her full interview with KXAN News Today:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

