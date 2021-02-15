CapMetro suspends Monday service, shifts resources to help emergency response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro suspended service Monday due to snow and ice after it had originally planned to start at 7 a.m.

The agency tweeted its final update of the day at 10:11 a.m. saying they are “shifting all available resources to supporting emergency responses” with the City of Austin.

SERVICE UPDATE: #CapMetro will not provide service Monday, 2/15. We’re shifting all available resources to supporting emergency response with @austintexasgov. This will be the final update regarding Monday’s service. We’ll send out update tonight about the plan for Tuesday, 2/16. pic.twitter.com/5cJlCDcK5C — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) February 15, 2021

CapMetro said it would announce service plans for Tuesday on Monday night.

Dottie Watkins, the chief operation officer for CapMetro, joined KXAN News Today and said the plan was “ever-changing,” and at the time, the plan was for pubic transit services to begin at 7 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Clearly, the plan has changed with the suspension of service.

Here’s her full interview with KXAN News Today: