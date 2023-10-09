AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s MetroRail service will be suspended for a few days in late October as crews continue work on the upcoming McKalla Station near Q2 Stadium in north Austin.
The transit authority said rail services will be suspended beginning Oct. 21. Services are expected to resume on Oct. 23.
Alternative services heading to and from downtown will be available on Oct. 21 for the following stations:
- Leander: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Lakeline: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Howard: Shuttle Route 454
- Kramer (at Braker & Burnet or The Domain): Route 3 Burnet/Menchaca and Route 803 Burnet/South Lamar
- Crestview: Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress, Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs and Route 801 North Lamar/South Congress
- Highland: Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs
- MLK: Route 18 MLK
- Plaza Saltillo: Route 4 7th Street
Those with questions regarding the planned service disruptions are advised to call CapMetro’s Customer Service GO line at 512-474-1200.