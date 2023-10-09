AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s MetroRail service will be suspended for a few days in late October as crews continue work on the upcoming McKalla Station near Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

The transit authority said rail services will be suspended beginning Oct. 21. Services are expected to resume on Oct. 23.

Alternative services heading to and from downtown will be available on Oct. 21 for the following stations:

Those with questions regarding the planned service disruptions are advised to call CapMetro’s Customer Service GO line at 512-474-1200.