AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro will host a Q&A at 1 p.m. Wednesday on its Facebook page, and it will update the public on recent developments.

Watch the Q&A in this story at 1 p.m.

CapMetro spokesperson Mariette Hummell said they’ve hired 50 part-time cleaners this week, and they received 100 applications for the positions with an hour of posting the jobs Sunday.

Ridership is down 62%, Hummell says, and they “continue to evaluate services to see if we need to further modify our schedules.”