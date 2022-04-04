AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Monday, Capital Metro said it will pilot a program that allows riders to request a drop off between normal stops.

The Courtesy Stop program will be available on all MetroBus and MetroRapid routes after 9 p.m.

CapMetro said it’s to support customers who have concerns about traveling late at night. This way, they can be dropped off closer to their destination.

To request a courtesy stop, riders will need to let bus operators know where they’d like to be dropped off when they first board.

Riders should also push the stop alert button or pull the cord when the bus is at the stop directly before their preferred drop-off site.

Bus operators ultimately have the final say in courtesy stops, CapMetro said. They can decline to make a stop if they think the spot is unsafe.

You can learn more about the Courtesy Stop Pilot program online.