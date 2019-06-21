CapMetro riders can earn coupons to Zilker Park, Barton Springs Pool with ‘Ride and Save’ deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone heading to Zilker Park this weekend may want to take the bus. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) along with Capital Metro, Austin Transportation and the Austin Parks Foundation (AFD) have teamed up to encourage Austinites to take the bus with their “Ride and Save” plan.

The plan rewards anyone who takes MetroBus Route 30 to any of the stops at Zilker Park along Barton Springs Road with a coupon for $2 off the entry fee to Zilker Botanical Garden or Barton Springs Pool.

There are some important details to know regarding the “Ride and Save” coupons.

The coupons will expire after August 18, 2019.

The coupons will only be distributed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Each coupon can only be used at one location, either Zilker Botanical gardens or Barton Springs Pool.

If using a coupon, the remaining amount of the entry fee must be paid in cash.

Barton Springs Pool pay stations cannot be used with the coupons.

These coupons were made possible due to a $10,000 donation from the APF.