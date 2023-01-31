AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro announced Tuesday afternoon it is suspending all “non-emergency services” through Wednesday evening amid dangerous road conditions. This comes after the transit agency warned customers of possible delays Monday afternoon.

CapMetro will conduct its final trips at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, including CapMetro Bus, CapMetro Rail and CapMetro Pickup services. All trips are expected to complete around 9 p.m., per a release.

Earlier Tuesday, officials suspended the Manor and Lago Vista Pickup and Route 214 services “due to deteriorating conditions on the roadways.”

“Due to deteriorating conditions on the roadways, #CapMetro is suspending Manor & Lago Vista #Pickup and Route 214 today to ensure the safety of our customers and frontline staff,” CapMetro officials wrote in a tweet.

Officials added in a separate tweet that MetroBike services will also not be operable Tuesday due to weather.

CapMetro officials said the agency will continue coordinating with the Emergency Operations Center to supply buses for people needing access to cold weather shelters.

“For as long as road conditions allow, CapMetro will also continue providing life-sustaining trips for our MetroAccess customers,” the release read in part. “To sustain emergency operations, several CapMetro team members will stay at our facilities for the duration of this winter storm.”

Officials are monitoring weather conditions on Thursday and will provide a service update on Wednesday.

Riders can sign up for MetroAlerts to stay up-to-date on service impacts and changes.

“CapMetro knows the valuable role it plays in the community, but the agency is making a difficult decision to suspend service in order to protect the lives of our staff and customers,” the release concluded.