AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced late last week it awarded almost $1 million in grant funding to CapMetro. The funding extends from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, assisting with transportation planning on new or expanded projects, per the release.

The grant is one of 19 funded through the FTA’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning. The pilot centers on “local strategies to increase transit access and encourage ridership through mixed-use and mixed-income development near public transportation projects.”

The federal dollars will go toward development efforts along Project Connect’s Orange and Blue light rail lines, as well as the regional rail Green Line. It will also assist with creating mixed-use development projects, increasing affordable housing and expanding pedestrian and bicycle access.

In total, the FTA’s TOD Planning Program has earmarked nearly $69 million for project grants through 2026.

“Transit stations represent access to jobs, schools, affordable housing, and so much more,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “With this funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more communities will be able to develop the areas around their transit stations, which will mean stronger local economies, cleaner air, and better access to the essential services families rely on.”