AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro officials tweeted Sunday full-service rail operations would resume Monday morning.

Beginning at 5:40 a.m., CapMetro Rail trips will begin heading from the Leander Station to downtown Austin. Rail service discontinuations extended through the weekend due to continued power outages from last week’s ice storms.

All other CapMetro services have already resumed normal operations. Click on CapMetro’s Trip Planner tool to plan out your route.