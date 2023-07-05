Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s MetroRail service will be suspended Wednesday through July 14 as part of planned maintenance along the rail line.

Special event MetroRail service will resume on July 15 for the Austin FC game at Q2 Stadium.

A portion of Braker Lane will also be closed at the railroad crossing from July 7-12 as CapMetro crews continue work at McKalla Station. Businesses along the roadway will be available for access.

CapMetro released a map of eastbound and westbound traffic detours for drivers navigating the area during the temporary road closure.

A portion of Braker Lane will be closed from July 7-12 as CapMetro does rail maintenance work on its Red Line. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

MetroRail riders seeking alternative transit resources can use the following services from Rail stations to head downtown.

To check routes near you or to plan your next trip, use CapMetro’s online Trip Planner tool.