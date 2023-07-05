Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s MetroRail service will be suspended Wednesday through July 14 as part of planned maintenance along the rail line.
Special event MetroRail service will resume on July 15 for the Austin FC game at Q2 Stadium.
A portion of Braker Lane will also be closed at the railroad crossing from July 7-12 as CapMetro crews continue work at McKalla Station. Businesses along the roadway will be available for access.
CapMetro released a map of eastbound and westbound traffic detours for drivers navigating the area during the temporary road closure.
MetroRail riders seeking alternative transit resources can use the following services from Rail stations to head downtown.
- Leander: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Lakeline: Shuttle Route 454, Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct
- Howard: Shuttle Route 454
- Kramer (at Braker & Burnet or The Domain): Route 3 Burnet/Menchaca and Route 803 Burnet/South Lamar
- Crestview: Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress, Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs and Route 801 North Lamar/South Congress
- Highland: Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs
- MLK: Route 18 MLK
- Plaza Saltillo: Route 4 7th Street
To check routes near you or to plan your next trip, use CapMetro’s online Trip Planner tool.