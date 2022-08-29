AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro officials presented a proposal for a new Park & Ride transit station in east Austin as part of its Project Connect programming.

The site, an eight-acre, city-owned tract of land near the Travis County Exposition Center, would accommodate 150 parking spaces for commuters. Other features include a station shelter, eight bus bays and new pedestrian and signalized crossings at Decker Lane and Colony Loop Drive, near the property.

Currently, the land — located at 7001 Decker Lane — is owned by the city and leased to the county as part of the exposition center. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

If approved, the center would offer services connections to the University of Texas at Austin, the Texas State Capitol, the Mueller neighborhood, the Delco Activity Center and the Travis County Exposition Center. Currently, the land — located at 7001 Decker Lane — is owned by the city and leased to the county as part of the exposition center.

The CapMetro board of directors hosted a public hearing on the proposed site Monday. If approved, the Park & Ride transit station would join nearly 30 other Park & Ride stations and transit centers located throughout the metro region.

Funding for the project would come via Project Connect local funds, per CapMetro documents.

CapMetro made a final offer to the city of Austin on Aug. 10. The city’s zoning and platting commission issued its recommendation of approval during its Aug. 16 meeting.

Austin City Council will consider the item in September.