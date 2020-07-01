CapMetro operator dies 2 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the MetroAccess operators died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, CapMetro said Wednesday.

CapMetro said the man’s last day on the job was June 16. Two days later, he tested positive for COVID-19. It said everyone who was in close contact with him had been notified.

“He was known as a respected team member and well-liked by MetroAccess customers,” CapMetro said. “The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

The man worked for Medical Transport Management, which operates MetroAccess, for five years.

MetroAccess is a “demand-response, shared-ride service for people whose disabilities prevent them from riding our other bus and rail services,” according to its website.

CapMetro previously reported one of its mechanics who tested positive for the disease died in early April.