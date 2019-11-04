CapMetro opens temporary downtown Austin station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Good news for public transportation riders, as CapMetro opens a new temporary downtown stop Monday morning to compensate while the original Downtown Station undergoes renovations.

According to CapMetro, the former Downtown Station, located at 209 East Fourth Street, which closed in June was the smallest but busiest of the nine MetroRail stations. The station was closed to be rebuilt in an effort to meet the demand of traffic in the area.

The new temporary station, located at the corner of Red River Street and East Fourth Street will add two midday trips and one evening trip from downtown to Leander. Saturday service to the temporary station will begin in 2020. It will remain open while work on the new downtown station is completed.

The new station is expected to be a three-track, two-platform station with a plaza taking over a section of Fourth Street, turning Neches Street into a cul-de-sac for a nearby hotel. Construction is expected to last until Spring 2021.