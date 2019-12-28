CapMetro offers free rides in Austin on New Year’s Eve

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:
CapMetro bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelling in and around Austin on New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg this year.

That’s because Capital Metro is offering all its services completely free of charge after 5 p.m. on one of the biggest nights out of the year.

CapMetro says the free public transportation is an alternative to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, which often implement surge pricing for big events such as New Year’s Eve.

Not only is it free, but there is also a late night service for Metro Rail, Metro Rapid and Metro Express.

A normal Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss