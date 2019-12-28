CapMetro offers free rides in Austin on New Year’s Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelling in and around Austin on New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg this year.

That’s because Capital Metro is offering all its services completely free of charge after 5 p.m. on one of the biggest nights out of the year.

CapMetro says the free public transportation is an alternative to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, which often implement surge pricing for big events such as New Year’s Eve.

Not only is it free, but there is also a late night service for Metro Rail, Metro Rapid and Metro Express.

A normal Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.