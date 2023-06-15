AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro said it would offer free rides this summer to anyone in need of going to a cooling center in Austin.

“CapMetro is here to assist our community, especially during these weather events that leave people vulnerable to harsh conditions,” the public transit system said.

The metro system said anyone seeking a cooling center without the means to pay the fare would still be given a ride.

“No one will be denied service to a cooling center,” CapMetro said. “Nothing is more important than your safety and serving our community.”

The City of Austin said due to extreme heat, all parks and library facilities would serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours.