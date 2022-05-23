AUSTIN (KXAN) — The CapMetro board named Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dottie Watkins as its interim CEO on Monday.

The board said it will “also conduct a national search to fill the position.”

Current CapMetro President and CEO Randy Clarke will leave Austin for Washington, D.C. to lead the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, CapMetro officials said May 10.

Clarke will take on the role of general manager and CEO at WMATA later this summer with an annual salary of $485,000, according to WMATA. The agreement is for five years.

WMATA said its board of directors chose Clarke after “an exhaustive nationwide search.” The agency’s current general manager and CEO plans to retire June 30.