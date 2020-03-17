CapMetro making changes to service due to COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro said Tuesday it will makes changes to service designed to “protect employees, promote public health and ensure that we continue to provide service to all parts of the community.”

The changes include riders boarding buses in the rear entrance and using the honor system in regards to fares, they said.

“During this emergency situation, we trust that our customers will continue to respect the agency’s fare system,” CapMetro said.

MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroExpress and MetroRail Services will all operate on modified schedules. You can see those at CapMetro’s website.

In short, CapMetro will reduce service. The agency said it’ll be similar to Sunday service but with some extra routes, and they’ve already seen a large drop in ridership during the COVID-19 outbreak.

CapMetro said they are disinfecting “common hand contact areas,” to go with their daily cleaning regimen, They will also post signs encouraging social distancing on their vehicles.

“These new measures are aimed to improve social distancing for our employees and customers,” CapMetro said, “while still providing necessary transit so people can get to critical services.”

The changes start Wednesday.