CapMetro, Lyft offering driving alternatives to Longhorn games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heading to a Longhorn game this season and dreading driving or parking? CapMetro and Lyft are letting game-goers know they have some relatively affordable options to use instead.

CapMetro offers two bus routes that serve the University of Texas campus every 15 minutes between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Find a map of routes for gamedays below.

Additionally, CapMetro’s MetroExpress has two Saturday service routes that will operate on a detour on gamedays.

Meanwhile, Lyft will offer Ride Smart Game Day, which aims to provide Longhorns fans with an easy and safe way to celebrate safely. In partnership with Bud Light, Lyft will offer discounted rides to the Louisiana Tech game here or by applying the code SAFERIDETEXAS1 in the Lyft app.

Stay safe and Hook ‘Em, Texas!