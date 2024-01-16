AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s public transit agency said it needs drivers and crews for its fleet of buses and so it is hosting a job fair this week.

CapMetro will host ‘New Year, New Career’ on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be at the CapMetro offices at 2910 E. 5th St.

CapMetro said it wants drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff and others .

According to the agency, it offers paid training and skills development, including Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) certification, sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000, relocation allowance of up to $7,500, as well as “competitive benefits and growth opportunities.”

“Our frontline staff are the beating heart of what we do here at CapMetro,” Dottie Watkins, President & CEO of CapMetro in a statement to KXAN. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide a service depended on daily by so many people in our Central Texas region.”

CapMetro asked prospective candidates to bring their resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews. It said agency representatives will be available to answer questions, discuss job opportunities and provide insights into the organization’s values and goals.