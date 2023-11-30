AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is leaning into the holiday spirit this December with a series of specialty events and social media giveaways, the transit authority announced this week.

CapMetro will host its Polar Events series all month long with planned music and breakfast items at transit stops, fare pass giveaways and social media contests, per a release. The transportation agency is launching the series with the unveiling of its holiday bus on Friday, while several CapMetro “elves” will make pitstops along routes to hand out passes and other goodies.

CapMetro Polar Events (Courtesy: CapMetro)

In total, CapMetro will distribute 600 weekly passes in December — 500 bus passes and 100 rail passes.

Those who use the hashtag #CapMetroPolarEvents and post a transit selfie on social media between Dec. 4-31 will be entered for one of three prizes:

One yearlong commuter pass for bus and rail, in addition to CapMetro merchandise and free tickets to the Paramount Theater

One 31-day commuter pass for bus and rail, alongside CapMetro merchandise and free tickets to the Paramount Theater

One seven-day commuter pass for bus and rail, plus CapMetro merchandise and free tickets to the Paramount Theater

Entries can be made up to four times, limited to once a week during the contest’s run. Music and breakfast items will be available at the following route stops on designated days of the month:

Dec. 6: Leander Station from 7-8 a.m.

Dec. 13: Manor Park and Ride from 7-8 a.m.

Dec. 20: Tech Ridge Park and Ridge from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

More details on the holiday events series are available online.