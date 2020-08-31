CapMetro in beginning stages of developing its own police force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is looking into forming its own police department to handle transit safety.

The transportation authority is hiring a consultant this fall to study how it might implement its own police force.

After that, CapMetro planners plan to seek legislative approval in 2021 to create a CapMetro Police Department. That would allow for sworn transit officers to have authority anywhere along CapMetro routes.

The goal would be to hire the first sworn officer, a police chief, by 2022.

CapMetro says the force would likely be made up of several sworn officers, along with non-sworn security officers. The transportation authority would also contract with some off-duty Austin police officers, as it does currently.

CapMetro’s Director of Security Darryl Jamail says transit policing is different than city policing, so having full-time trained transit officers could be more efficient than solely relying upon paying Austin officers to handle security in their off-time.

Jamail says a heavy emphasis would be placed on technology, with the force monitoring activity via surveillance footage from CapMetro’s Operations Control Center.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will look at the logistics of implementing a transit police force in Austin.