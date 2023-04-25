AUSTIN (KXAN) — With more than 2.2 million trips taken via CapMetro services in March, the transit authority reported its highest ridership since pre-pandemic levels recorded back in February 2020.

Ridership volumes increased by more than 25% year over year from March 2022 to March 2023. Last March, the transit agency recorded nearly 1.8 million trips, compared to just over 2.2 million taken last month.

Service levels increased across all CapMetro offerings, with the largest spikes noted in CapMetro Pickup and CapMetro Express services. Pickup ridership increased by more than 71% year over year, while Express routes saw a 33% increase in trips taken.

CapMetro’s services reported a year-over-year increase in trips taken, when comparing March 2022 and March 2023. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

“Serving the people in our region is our primary purpose here at CapMetro, and we are thrilled by the large ridership numbers,” said Andrew Skabowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for CapMetro, in a release. “Our customers trusted us to get them where they needed to go, and we could not reach these milestones without them. We, as an agency, still have a lot of work to do, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

CapMetro is tracking its ridership data on a performance dashboard, with Pickup data expected to be added at a later time. Currently, Pickup data is recorded on a separate dashboard.