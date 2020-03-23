CapMetro hiring to keep up with service during COVID-19 pandemic

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Never_get_stuck_behind_a_CapMetro_bus_ag_10_20181127130206

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is hiring for full and part-time positions in an effort to continue servicing Austin with public transportation.

Up to 100 full-time and 50 part-time positions are available.

Full-time hires will be for bus operators and will include immediate paid training, signing bonus and competitive benefits. For information, call 512-852-7202 or 512-852-7203.

Part-time hires will help with enhanced cleaning of the buses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Training will be provided, as well. For information, call 512-389-7473 or 512-389-7445 or 512-369-6274.

No experience driving buses is required. Work will start as early as Tuesday, March 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss