CapMetro hiring to keep up with service during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is hiring for full and part-time positions in an effort to continue servicing Austin with public transportation.

Up to 100 full-time and 50 part-time positions are available.

Full-time hires will be for bus operators and will include immediate paid training, signing bonus and competitive benefits. For information, call 512-852-7202 or 512-852-7203.

Part-time hires will help with enhanced cleaning of the buses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Training will be provided, as well. For information, call 512-389-7473 or 512-389-7445 or 512-369-6274.

No experience driving buses is required. Work will start as early as Tuesday, March 24.