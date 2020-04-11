CapMetro gives update on MetroAccess program and ridership numbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro released an update Friday on their recent food kit deliveries through its MetroAccess program and ridership numbers amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to the transit authority, it delivered 130 food kits through the MetroAccess program. This brings the total number of meals CapMetro has delivered to 52,716.

CapMetro says it is receiving cloth face covering donations from the community and has been making porch pickups around the city. Anyone who wants to donate to CapMetro’s frontline staff is encouraged to contact them at feedback@capmetro.org.

The transit authority is also creating “snack packs” for its front line workers as they continue to keep the service running.

According to CapMetro, ridership numbers on Thursday were down 66%. They have also installed physical barriers between bus operators and the riders. Additionally, riders are asked being made to enter the buses through the read door and are asked to wear face coverings.

CapMetro says its buses are cleaned throughout the day to ensure they safety of its passengers.