AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new CapMetro Pickup zone in southeast Austin’s Dove Springs neighborhood could launch early next year.

CapMetro is considering the launch of a Dove Springs Pickup zone that would help link transit users to other CapMetro service options and key destinations within the area.

“This new zone was prioritized to allow the agency to bring more service to this area of Southeast Austin while we continue to prepare for the future CapMetro Pleasant Valley Rapid line, which will also help serve this neighborhood,” officials said in a Tuesday news release.

CapMetro is proposing a new Pickup zone in southeast Austin’s Dove Springs neighborhood. If approved, the zone would launch early next year. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

At an Oct. 23 meeting, CapMetro’s board of directors will consider the proposed Pickup zone as well as reclassify Routes 18, 217 and 335. The board will also decide whether to remove Express Routes 981, 987 and the e-bus routes, the release added.

Under consideration is CapMetro continuing its Route 18, 217 and 335 operations at a 30-minute frequency as opposed to reinstating 15-minute services. Officials said route frequencies were initially reduced in 2020, adding they won’t change “due to low ridership.”

If approved by the board, these changes would go into effect on Jan. 14, 2024.