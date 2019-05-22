Austin

CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 06:10 AM CDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 11:13 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — June marks one year since Capital Metro made major changes to its operations. They altered several routes and got rid of others through Cap Remap. The overhaul tripled the number of bus routes that operate every 15 minutes and CapMetro officials say it's helped increasing ridership.

Year-over-year, CapMetro reports show ridership went up 8.6 percent in April. Average weekday was up 4.4 percent and weekends, including Saturday and Sunday, went up 11.7 percent and 20 percent.

In the 11 months since Cap Remap, ridership saw a 4 percent increase overall. Regular bus-rider Robbie Jones who uses the bus "all day, every day" says she's definitely seen a difference.

"I've noticed more people," she said. "I didn't even have a seat."

For CapMetro, the surge in the past year is a welcome change.  

"It had been several years of decline which was very worrisome to us," said Todd Hemingson, the bus company's executive vice president of planning and development. 

Over the last five years, CapMetro has tried several things to increase ridership.
In the summer of 2014, they took all the buses off of Congress Avenue and switched them over to Guadalupe and Lavaca streets taking over a lane of traffic. Earlier that year, MetroRapid was launched.

Then, in the fall of 2017, MoPac's toll lane opened allowing MetroExpress routes to zoom into downtown. Ridership increased, but not as much as CapMetro wanted.

"On the grand scheme of the whole network, it's a relatively a small part," Hemingson explained. 

He added they have seen a 60 percent increase in the MetroExpress trips and the lanes downtown "have been very helpful in terms of improving reliability, and helping the buses get through without being stuck in traffic."

"All these things build on each other and it's just a series of steps we're taking to try to make service better," he said. 

Once the busses started coming every 15 minutes that they saw a notable increase in trips. 
Hemingson said the company still has work to do as they move forward to get people like Jones where they need to go. 

"I have a reason to go everywhere, everywhere," Jones said. 

Hemingson said as they expect the population to grow, they'll continue working to keep ridership growing.

Next Big Step: Project Connect

For the past two years, CapMetro officials have been working on Project Connect. It's a high-capacity system that would bring two major lines and several updates to routes across the city. 

The Orange and Blue lines would travel north-south and east-west. Currently, CapMetro officials are asking the public for feedback and expect to have a bond by 2020.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

    Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

  • Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

    Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

  • RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

    RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

  • Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

    Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

  • 62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

    62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

  • Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

    Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

  • New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

    Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

  • City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

    City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

  • South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

    South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

  • It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

    It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

  • Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

    Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

  • Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

    Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

  • Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

    Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

  • Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

    Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

  • Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

    Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

  • UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

    UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

  • Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

    Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

  • Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

    Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

  • Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

    Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

  • A look at Stern's Island

    A look at Stern's Island

  • A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

    A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

  • Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

    Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

  • Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

    Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

  • Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

    Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

  • How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

    How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

  • Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

    Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

  • 'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

    'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

  • What's coming up this hurricane season
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    What's coming up this hurricane season

  • Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

    Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

    Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

  • Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing

  • Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

    Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

  • David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

    David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

  • Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

    Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

  • Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

    Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

  • After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

    Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

  • Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

    Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

  • Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

    Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

  • 'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

    'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

  • Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

    Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

  • Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

    Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

  • Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

    Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

  • Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

    Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

  • In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

    In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

  • Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

    Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

  • Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

    Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

  • CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

    CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

  • US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

    US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

  • Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

    Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

  • Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

    Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

  • Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

    Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

  • Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

    Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

  • New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

    New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

  • Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

    Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

  • Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

    Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss