CapMetro expands mobile pick-up services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro released two new mobile pick-up service zones on August 18, and will be releasing two more next week expanding their Pickup app to five total locations. The app makes it easier for people like senior citizens to navigate the city without going to bus stops.

The new pick up areas include East Austin, Tarrytown, Northeast Austin and Walnut Creek. CapMetro already has Pickup Manor in place.

Riders will be charged $1.25 each way, the same as the MetroBus and MetroRapid.

East Austin and Walnut Creek are currently in operations. Northeast Austin Pickup begins running Tuesday, August 27, and Tarrytown Pickup begins Wednesday, August 28. Walnut Creek and Tarry will run weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and East Austin and Northeast Austin will run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The zones were created from feedback from the community after Capmetro implemented Cap Remap, and these new routes fill in the gaps after the removal of fixed-route service near St. David’s North.

The announcement was made last week in a press release also introducing four new changes to the bus system such as a new bus lane on Guadalupe street, Adjustments for construction on U.S. Highway 183 and Seasonal adjustments accounting for back to school season.

For more information about the Pickup App and specific route locations, you can visit Cap Metro’s website. https://capmetro.org/Pickup/

